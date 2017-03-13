Don't know Muslims? These Seattle wom...

Don't know Muslims? These Seattle women invite you to dinner

Fathia Absie wants you to come to dinner. The Somali-American filmmaker and writer is co-founder of a Seattle-based project called Eat With Muslims , where Muslim families host dinners for people of all faiths and cultures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

