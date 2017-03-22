Do You Want Classical Musicians to Pl...

Do You Want Classical Musicians to Play in Your Living Room? Of Course You Do.

The concerts are cozy: shoes off, a violin and a cello playing Bach in the living room, Trader Joe's snacks dominating the snack table, amiable young professionals getting wine-drunk with music nerds, and a fuzzy black Lab puppy named Randall sniffing around for cuddles. Or at least that was my experience at a Groupmuse hosted by Kelly Elder, a 28-year-old attorney who invited 15 people and two musicians into her gorgeous peach-brick corner apartment in Eastlake last Saturday.

