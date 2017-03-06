Dick's Drive-In in West Seattle? Beloved burger chain taking votes again
When we saw via Twitter this morning that Dick's Drive-In is taking votes again on where to add a new location, we thought it hadn't been that long since their last vote. Checked our archives and well, time flies.
