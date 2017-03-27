Community Giving: West Seattle Girl S...

Community Giving: West Seattle Girl Scout Troop 44398 donating craft kits to hospitalized kids

Girl Scout generosity and resourcefulness were on display at West Seattle Library Thursday afternoon. Troop 44398 members were putting together more than 200 craft kits to donate to kids who are getting care at Children's Hospital , inspired by a desire to help after finding out that one troop member's sister would be going there for brain-tumor treatment.

