Community Giving: West Seattle Girl Scout Troop 44398 donating craft kits to hospitalized kids
Girl Scout generosity and resourcefulness were on display at West Seattle Library Thursday afternoon. Troop 44398 members were putting together more than 200 craft kits to donate to kids who are getting care at Children's Hospital , inspired by a desire to help after finding out that one troop member's sister would be going there for brain-tumor treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|Sat
|13th Amendment
|6
|joshua wilkes is offering fbi classes in seattl... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|2013 july
|2
|president wire tapped, bugged, disrespected?
|Thu
|Prophet Atlantis
|7
|Seahawks Russell Wilson adds boxing "Danger Tra...
|Mar 29
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Carroll says teams are very interested in Richa...
|Mar 29
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE
|Mar 28
|Shesaid
|1
|Moving to Seattle area (Dec '11)
|Mar 28
|Buster
|35
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC