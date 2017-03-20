Come from Away Company Will Sign Cast Recordings and Perform at Barnes & Noble on April 7

JUNKYARD DOG PRODUCTIONS and THE MUSICAL COMPANY will celebrate the release of the original Broadway cast recording of Come From Away with a special in-store performance and CD signing at Barnes & Noble on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 4.30 PM. Creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein will be joined by the Come From Away cast: Petrina Bromley , Geno Carr , Jenn Colella , Joel Hatch , Rodney Hicks , Kendra Kassebaum , Tony Award nominee Chad Kimball , Lee MacDougall , Caesar Samayoa , Q. Smith , Astrid Van Wieren and Sharon Wheatley , along with musical arranger and supervisor Ian Eisendrath .

