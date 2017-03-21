Climate denier in White House prompts a 'March for Science' on Earth Day
Denis Hayes, coordinator of the first Earth Day, helped organize this year's action, which may prove to be an important moment for those opposed to President Donald Trump. Denis Hayes, coordinator of the first Earth Day, helped organize this year's action, which may prove to be an important moment for those opposed to President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seahawks 2017 Draft: First two rounds re-look
|22 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|David Rockefeller - New World Order ? (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Anonymous
|4
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mar 18
|ghostwriter88
|17
|Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!!
|Mar 18
|doG mDaden Hloy p...
|1
|Reckless Spending for NO return
|Mar 17
|Terrence
|1
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|Mar 16
|Info
|4
|president wire tapped, bugged, disrespected?
|Mar 15
|Good Yankee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC