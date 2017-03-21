Cleaning up the mess

King County Wastewater Treatment Division Director Mark Isaacson speaks during a public meeting on the West Point Treatment Plant restoration efforts on March 18. Photo by Joe Veyera While the director of the King County Wastewater Treatment Division says he took his current position in October looking for a challenge, the events of that day weren't what he had in mind. Just after 2 a.m. that morning, during a period of intense rain, the West Point Treatment Plant lost electrical power, which preceded an equipment failure at the facility.

