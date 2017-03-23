Calm in the chaos: It's always rush hour for Seattle firefighters and paramedics
Getting there after the 911 call had been excruciating, even with light afternoon traffic: an 11-block drive with sirens wailing, followed by a cramped ride in a slim elevator that crept slowly toward the ninth floor, as if powered by AAA batteries. The hallways in the vintage apartment building are narrow, and the doorway barely wide enough to accommodate a modern gurney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|18 hr
|truth
|5
|Getting their guys: Seahawks 2017 Draft
|Wed
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks 2017 Draft: First two rounds re-look
|Mar 21
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|David Rockefeller - New World Order ? (Apr '09)
|Mar 20
|Anonymous
|4
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mar 18
|ghostwriter88
|17
|Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!!
|Mar 18
|doG mDaden Hloy p...
|1
|Reckless Spending for NO return
|Mar 17
|Terrence
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC