BNSF Railway agrees to clean up coal spilled from open-top freight cars
BNSF Railway will clean up coal and petroleum coke spilled from open-top freight cars, and study the feasibility of covering these loads under a consent decree filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle with environmental groups. The agreement resolves a Clean Water Act lawsuit that the Sierra Club, Puget Soundkeeper Alliance, Columbia Riverkeeper and four other environmental groups brought against BNSF for the dust and other discharges from these open-top train cars as they traverse the Pacific Northwest.
