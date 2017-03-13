BIZNOTES: Radio Shack closures; plan for ex-Cask; new Eat-Play-Love
RADIO SHACKS CLOSING: Thanks to Mike for the tip: Both West Seattle Radio Shacks now have big "CLOSING" banners out front. We stopped in the Westwood Village store to ask for details - they say March 29th is their last day if they don't sell everything out by then.
