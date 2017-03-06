BIZNOTE: Sunset Sunrise in The Junction closing at month's end
The Sunset Sunrise kids-consignment store at 4140 California SW has announced it's closing at the end of this month, via its website and via this e-mail that proprietor Suzanne sent to customers today: I have loved being a shop owner in my West Seattle community. I am grateful for these last two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Sun
|MAGA
|3
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|Sun
|Prophecy Scholar
|2
|president wire tapped, bugged, disrespected?
|Sun
|Prophet Atlantis
|2
|Tim Iman chasing his tale (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|American
|22
|where is ted bundy's daughter (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Pollyanna
|4
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Feb 26
|Retribution
|3
|Seahawks Draft 2017: Seattle gets two more thir...
|Feb 25
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC