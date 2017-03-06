BIZNOTE: Sunset Sunrise in The Juncti...

BIZNOTE: Sunset Sunrise in The Junction closing at month's end

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: West Seattle Blog

The Sunset Sunrise kids-consignment store at 4140 California SW has announced it's closing at the end of this month, via its website and via this e-mail that proprietor Suzanne sent to customers today: I have loved being a shop owner in my West Seattle community. I am grateful for these last two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San... Sun MAGA 3
500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End Sun Prophecy Scholar 2
president wire tapped, bugged, disrespected? Sun Prophet Atlantis 2
Tim Iman chasing his tale (Dec '10) Mar 4 American 22
where is ted bundy's daughter (Oct '14) Mar 2 Pollyanna 4
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Feb 26 Retribution 3
Seahawks Draft 2017: Seattle gets two more thir... Feb 25 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,925 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC