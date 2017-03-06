Bite Box to host pop-up wine bar Disgorged every Tuesday
You may recall that Grub used to host pop-up restaurants that brought different flavors to Queen Anne each month. Now, Grub owner Sharon Fillingim has shifted gears with her new restaurant Bite Box , but that doesn't mean pop-ups are over.
