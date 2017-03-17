Belltown Brewing - Grand Opening today

Belltown Brewing - Grand Opening today

Last week we reported the news that Belltown Brewing was softly open at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Bell Street in downtown Seattle and that the grand opening was schedule for today, March 17th. See our previous post to learn more about Belltown Brewing in general.

