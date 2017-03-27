Backyard Cottage advocates agree to environmental review of all Seattle
Backyard cottages and mother-in-law units are back on the city of Seattle's priority list - and they will be for at least the next year. City officials want to make it easier for people to build them, in order to add to the housing stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|president wire tapped, bugged, disrespected?
|18 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|7
|Seahawks Russell Wilson adds boxing "Danger Tra...
|Wed
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Carroll says teams are very interested in Richa...
|Wed
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE
|Mar 28
|Shesaid
|1
|Moving to Seattle area (Dec '11)
|Mar 28
|Buster
|35
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Mar 27
|Emilee94
|26
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|Mar 23
|truth
|5
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC