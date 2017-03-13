Another Project Launch: Chief Sealth ...

Another Project Launch: Chief Sealth High School Walkway Improvements

The Harbor/Spokane/Avalon project mentioned here on Thursday is one of two community-proposed West Seattle projects to get Neighborhood Street Fund money this year. Today, SDOT is launching the feedback process for the other one - now going by the title Chief Sealth High School Walkway Improvements , for a stretch of city right-of-way between the school and Westwood Village, east of Southwest Athletic Complex.

