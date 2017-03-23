Andrew Christian in town at UnderU4Men March 30 to promote his new book: Sex=Power=Freedom
The hottest new item by fashion designer Andrew Christian isn't a pair of latex underwear - it's a three-pound, reflective silver coffee table book. Now, the provocateur-turned-author is stopping by Seattle and Portland to promote Sex=Power=Freedom and to dance the night away.
Read more at Seattle Gay News.
