An Art Deco Gem, Seattle's Hotel Deca Joins Benchmark's

The Woodlands , Texas -- Seattle's iconic Art Deco gem, the Hotel Deca , is the newest member of the Gemstone Collection , a dynamically expanding portfolio that is part of BENCHMARK , a global hospitality company The historic 158-guestroom property, featuring three Penthouse Suites, is situated in Seattle's spirited University District, close to the campus of the University of Washington and just minutes from the attractions of downtown Seattle. BENCHMARK includes 70 domestic and international properties under two distinctive and unique brands, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels and the Gemstone Collection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.