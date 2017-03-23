An Art Deco Gem, Seattle's Hotel Deca...

An Art Deco Gem, Seattle's Hotel Deca Joins Benchmark's

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hospitality Net

The Woodlands , Texas -- Seattle's iconic Art Deco gem, the Hotel Deca , is the newest member of the Gemstone Collection , a dynamically expanding portfolio that is part of BENCHMARK , a global hospitality company The historic 158-guestroom property, featuring three Penthouse Suites, is situated in Seattle's spirited University District, close to the campus of the University of Washington and just minutes from the attractions of downtown Seattle. BENCHMARK includes 70 domestic and international properties under two distinctive and unique brands, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels and the Gemstone Collection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End Thu truth 5
Getting their guys: Seahawks 2017 Draft Mar 22 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks 2017 Draft: First two rounds re-look Mar 21 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
David Rockefeller - New World Order ? (Apr '09) Mar 20 Anonymous 4
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Mar 18 ghostwriter88 17
Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!! Mar 18 doG mDaden Hloy p... 1
Reckless Spending for NO return Mar 17 Terrence 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,808,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC