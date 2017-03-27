2 injured in horrific South Seattle c...

2 injured in horrific South Seattle car crash

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Two young people were injured early Tuesday in a horrific wreck that left a car wrapped around a tree in South Seattle, officials said. Two young people were injured early Tuesday in a horrific wreck that left a car wrapped around a tree in South Seattle, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE 18 hr Shesaid 1
Moving to Seattle area (Dec '11) Tue Buster 35
president wire tapped, bugged, disrespected? Mon Repubs Are Traitors 5
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Mon Emilee94 26
500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End Mar 23 truth 5
Getting their guys: Seahawks 2017 Draft Mar 22 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks 2017 Draft: First two rounds re-look Mar 21 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for King County was issued at March 28 at 7:00PM PDT

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,450 • Total comments across all topics: 279,902,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC