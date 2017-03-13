1 man charged in 2 Seattle armed robb...

1 man charged in 2 Seattle armed robberies

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

A 20-year-old man is charged in both a pot shop rip-off and home invasion robbery that occurred within a couple weeks of each other in Seattle. A 20-year-old man is charged in both a pot shop rip-off and home invasion robbery that occurred within days of each other in Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
president wire tapped, bugged, disrespected? 12 hr Good Yankee 3
500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End 13 hr Good Yankee 3
Seattle Seahawks Roster: Sign Eddie Lacey and p... Tue SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Moving to Seattle area (Dec '11) Tue vladixel 34
Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San... Mar 13 Blue Grass 4
Help a grad sudent Mar 11 SeattleGradStudent 1
3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs... Mar 10 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 3
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for King County was issued at March 15 at 1:42PM PDT

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,402 • Total comments across all topics: 279,574,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC