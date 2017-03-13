1 man charged in 2 Seattle armed robberies
A 20-year-old man is charged in both a pot shop rip-off and home invasion robbery that occurred within a couple weeks of each other in Seattle. A 20-year-old man is charged in both a pot shop rip-off and home invasion robbery that occurred within days of each other in Seattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|president wire tapped, bugged, disrespected?
|12 hr
|Good Yankee
|3
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|13 hr
|Good Yankee
|3
|Seattle Seahawks Roster: Sign Eddie Lacey and p...
|Tue
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Moving to Seattle area (Dec '11)
|Tue
|vladixel
|34
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Mar 13
|Blue Grass
|4
|Help a grad sudent
|Mar 11
|SeattleGradStudent
|1
|3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs...
|Mar 10
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC