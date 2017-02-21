Yummy Teriyaki closing in The Junction

Thanks to Anne for the tip via that photo: Yummy Teriyaki in The Junction is closing at month's end. She sent us a photo of the notes on its door, including a longer one that says in part, "After operating our small business for more than a decade, we have decided to pursue a different business path" and says they're "grateful" to have been part of the West Seattle community "and are blessed to have been serving many local customers throughout the years Thank you for your support and consideration! And we will miss you."

