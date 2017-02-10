You Can Help: Donate blankets for children at Mary's Place
Just found out about this tonight at West Seattle Thriftway , where organizer Sierra Shea was handing out flyers: For the next three days, you can drop off new or gently used blankets at Gatewood Elementary School to help the children of Mary's Place . The organization helps homeless families around Seattle .
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|5 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Tim Iman chasing his tale (Dec '10)
|Tue
|Blah blah blah
|20
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Feb 26
|Retribution
|3
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Feb 25
|woz75
|1
|Seahawks Draft 2017: Seattle gets two more thir...
|Feb 25
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Who owns Topix
|Feb 24
|Its The Law
|2
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|Feb 24
|Its The Law
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC