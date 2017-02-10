West Seattle weekend scene: Learning ...

West Seattle weekend scene: Learning at the Community Orchard

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: West Seattle Blog

Thanks to Katie Kauffman for the photo from today's event at the Community Orchard of West Seattle . She reports that neighbors gathered to learn about sheet mulching, "a no-till technique for soil building."

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need sub strip in west seattle 10 hr Dlee85 7
Cut Federal Funding 15 hr USC Pete 2
Washington Statehas gone Socialist Feb 10 Louis Farrakan 1
Blues Feb 10 Dlee85 4
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Feb 9 Truth and Justice 6
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) Feb 9 WAisahellhole 434
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,723 • Total comments across all topics: 278,820,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC