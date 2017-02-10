West Seattle weekend scene: Learning at the Community Orchard
Thanks to Katie Kauffman for the photo from today's event at the Community Orchard of West Seattle . She reports that neighbors gathered to learn about sheet mulching, "a no-till technique for soil building."
