West Seattle schools: Denny IMS visit...

West Seattle schools: Denny IMS visits Olympia

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: West Seattle Blog

Congratulations to the Denny International Middle School scholars who traveled to Olympia yesterday to meet with Governor Inslee, Reps. Fitzgibbon and Cody, and Sens. Nelson and Senn to discuss issues related to gun control, a topic they have been learning about in their Youth Ambassadors class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SEAHAWKS KEY DATES FOR THIS OFFSEASON: Seahawks... 12 min SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 43 min Go Blue Forever 20
News Hospitals losing funds to treat undocumented re... (Sep '08) 10 hr Rocky 7
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? 11 hr Eric 5
Bill on Presidents Desk to cut all money 11 hr Eric 1
Boeing is in for suprise 11 hr Eric 1
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) Sun Rocky 432
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,423 • Total comments across all topics: 278,613,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC