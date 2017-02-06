West Seattle schools: Denny IMS visits Olympia
Congratulations to the Denny International Middle School scholars who traveled to Olympia yesterday to meet with Governor Inslee, Reps. Fitzgibbon and Cody, and Sens. Nelson and Senn to discuss issues related to gun control, a topic they have been learning about in their Youth Ambassadors class.
