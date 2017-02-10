West Seattle schools: 1 snow day pushes end of school year back 3 days
It's the flip side of Monday's snow day - Seattle Public Schools has announced that the makeup day has now been officially scheduled, so the last day of classes for this school year is now Monday, June 26th, instead of Friday, June 23rd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cut Federal Funding
|22 hr
|Citizen Patriot
|1
|Washington Statehas gone Socialist
|23 hr
|Louis Farrakan
|1
|Blues
|23 hr
|Dlee85
|4
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Fri
|Taylor
|1
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Thu
|Truth and Justice
|6
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Thu
|WAisahellhole
|434
|Painsss
|Wed
|Kaylee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC