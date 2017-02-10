West Seattle schools: 1 snow day push...

West Seattle schools: 1 snow day pushes end of school year back 3 days

It's the flip side of Monday's snow day - Seattle Public Schools has announced that the makeup day has now been officially scheduled, so the last day of classes for this school year is now Monday, June 26th, instead of Friday, June 23rd.

