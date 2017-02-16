West Seattle history: Transit token turns up
The photos are from Anne Higuera at Ventana Construction , who says, "While finishing up the last piece of our large expansion project at West Seattle Nursery , one of our employees found in the dirt. The street there has a brick base, so there are many layers of history in that street.
