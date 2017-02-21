WA: While Transit Use Declines Elsewhere, it's Booming in Seattle
Feb. 23--Transit ridership in the increasingly crowded Seattle area grew more than 4 percent last year, even as most big metro areas across the U.S. lost passengers. The pace of growth was double that of Houston and Milwaukee, the next-highest-ranked cities, where rider counts increased just over 2 percent.
