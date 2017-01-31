Unusual, Quirky, Offbeat Events Happening This Week That You Need To Know About Immediately

Saturday is National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, and Full Tilt Ballard will celebrate with a pajama party featuring breakfast-themed ice cream flavors and waffles A la mode. Our arts critics have already recommended 48 great things to do this week , our music critics have picked the 23 best concerts , and we've rounded up all of the resistance events happening, but there are still hundreds more events in Seattle this week.

