TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday updates
No problems reported in/from West Seattle so far. One on-peninsula traffic alert for today: Jay at the Hill Crest Apartments says crane work there is set to continue starting at 8 am today, possibly running until 6 pm but they "hope to be done much sooner than that" As for the weather - hard to believe it's been just a week since our snow day; sunshine is forecast today and tomorrow, temps in the 50s.
