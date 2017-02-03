The Children's Film Festival Seattle welcomes all families
Northwest Film Forum continues to roll out the red carpet for its 12th edition of Children's Film Festival Seattle - the largest and most respected film festival of its kind west of the Mississippi. The festival opened last weekend and continues through February 11 with all screenings at Northwest Film Forum in the bustling heart of Capitol Hill.
