Street story: West Seattle double-pickup day ends with one truck's rescue
The West Seattle neighborhoods that didn't get their regular Monday solid-waste pickup because of last week's snow day were invited to put out double this week to make up for it. That made for a longer day, according to some WSB commenters who mentioned late-arriving trucks.
