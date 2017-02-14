Seen from West Seattle: Boat fire off Bainbridge Island
Thanks to Dan Ciske for the photo of a boat fire off Bainbridge Island, visible from this side of the Sound. Here's what the Bainbridge Island Fire Department says via Twitter: Marine 21 and a Seattle fireboat are fighting a fire on a 40' boat off Rockaway Beach.
