Seen from West Seattle: Boat fire off...

Seen from West Seattle: Boat fire off Bainbridge Island

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: West Seattle Blog

Thanks to Dan Ciske for the photo of a boat fire off Bainbridge Island, visible from this side of the Sound. Here's what the Bainbridge Island Fire Department says via Twitter: Marine 21 and a Seattle fireboat are fighting a fire on a 40' boat off Rockaway Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
seahawks football: cliff avril undergoes surgery 4 hr SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Seattle mayor to deliver state-of-the-city addr... 20 hr juty 1
Hows Tyler Lockett's recovering going: Seahawks... Mon SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) Mon Iwannagethigh 436
Need sub strip in west seattle Sun Dlee85 7
Cut Federal Funding Sun USC Pete 2
Washington Statehas gone Socialist Feb 10 Louis Farrakan 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for King County was issued at February 14 at 2:08PM PST

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,263 • Total comments across all topics: 278,859,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC