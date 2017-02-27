Seattle police officer pleads guilty in strip club probe

A longtime Seattle police office has been sentenced to 30 days on a jail work crew after investigators accused him of doing drugs with a stripper and illegally providing information about crime victims to a television news anchor. The Seattle Times reports that Officer Robert Marlow pleaded guilty Monday in King County District Court to solicitation to possess the drug MDMA and second-degree computer trespassing.

