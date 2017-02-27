Seattle police officer pleads guilty in strip club probe
A longtime Seattle police office has been sentenced to 30 days on a jail work crew after investigators accused him of doing drugs with a stripper and illegally providing information about crime victims to a television news anchor. The Seattle Times reports that Officer Robert Marlow pleaded guilty Monday in King County District Court to solicitation to possess the drug MDMA and second-degree computer trespassing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Iman chasing his tale (Dec '10)
|9 hr
|Blah blah blah
|20
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Feb 26
|Retribution
|3
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Feb 25
|woz75
|1
|Seahawks Draft 2017: Seattle gets two more thir...
|Feb 25
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Who owns Topix
|Feb 24
|Its The Law
|2
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|Feb 24
|Its The Law
|1
|Seahawks Rumors
|Feb 24
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC