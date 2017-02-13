Seattle mayor to deliver state-of-the-city address at mosque
Mayor Ed Murray will deliver his annual State of the City address next week at a North Seattle mosque, he announced Monday. The city's mayors usually give their State of the City speeches in the City Council's chambers at City Hall.
#1 8 hrs ago
trump suks
