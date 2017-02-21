Seattle council to vote today on big U District upzone
The City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a proposed upzone that would pave the way for the University District to become Seattle's next high-rise neighborhood. In the works for years, the legislation would raise maximum heights, allowing buildings to climb to 320 feet on some blocks near a light-rail station opening in 2021.
