Seattle council to vote today on big U District upzone

Seattle Times

The City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a proposed upzone that would pave the way for the University District to become Seattle's next high-rise neighborhood. In the works for years, the legislation would raise maximum heights, allowing buildings to climb to 320 feet on some blocks near a light-rail station opening in 2021.

