Seattle Asian Art Museum Closes To Prepare For Renovation Of Its Historic Building

13 hrs ago

The Seattle Asian Art Museum closes its doors starting Feb. 27. Following the planned closure, the museum will begin preparations for the renovation of its historic building, which requires critical infrastructure upgrades. The renovation project, including a small proposed expansion, is currently under review by the City of Seattle.

