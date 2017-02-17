Save the Date: Taste of West Seattle 2017 set for May 25th
Tickets are not on sale yet BUT the West Seattle Helpline has announced this year's date for one of our area's most-popular annual benefit events - the Taste of West Seattle food-and-beverage fest. Set your calendar for the evening of Thursday, May 25th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blues
|2 hr
|TROOPAH
|6
|2017 Seahawks Schedule: As of now one of the ea...
|Sat
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|A forgotten piece of history
|Feb 18
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Feb 18
|Ber212
|437
|Victor Lee Davies (Jul '13)
|Feb 16
|Jim
|6
|Seattle mayor to deliver state-of-the-city addr...
|Feb 15
|Wef12345
|2
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 15
|Now_What-
|8
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC