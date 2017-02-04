Rooftop Chickens in Fremont?

Rooftop Chickens in Fremont?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: FremontUniverse

Yes, you read that right - chickens are perching and pecking atop one of Fremont's trendy new high-rise apartment communities. Tapping into the urban farming concept, developers of the recently opened Bowman complex on Stone Way North installed a chicken coop on the rooftop, reportedly the first in Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FremontUniverse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seahawk schedule 2017 5 hr SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Yes the Patriots won! 23 hr Brushy 2
SEAHAWKS KEY DATES FOR THIS OFFSEASON: Seahawks... Mon SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Mon Go Blue Forever 20
News Hospitals losing funds to treat undocumented re... (Sep '08) Mon Rocky 7
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Mon Eric 5
Bill on Presidents Desk to cut all money Mon Eric 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for King County was issued at February 07 at 3:32PM PST

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,383 • Total comments across all topics: 278,649,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC