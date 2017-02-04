Rooftop Chickens in Fremont?
Yes, you read that right - chickens are perching and pecking atop one of Fremont's trendy new high-rise apartment communities. Tapping into the urban farming concept, developers of the recently opened Bowman complex on Stone Way North installed a chicken coop on the rooftop, reportedly the first in Seattle.
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seahawk schedule 2017
|5 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Yes the Patriots won!
|23 hr
|Brushy
|2
|SEAHAWKS KEY DATES FOR THIS OFFSEASON: Seahawks...
|Mon
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Mon
|Go Blue Forever
|20
|Hospitals losing funds to treat undocumented re... (Sep '08)
|Mon
|Rocky
|7
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mon
|Eric
|5
|Bill on Presidents Desk to cut all money
|Mon
|Eric
|1
