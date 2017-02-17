Remembering Anna Lallas Rakus, 1928-2017

Services are planned next week for Anna Lallas Rakus , 88. Here's the remembrance her family is sharing with the community: In life, as in her death, Anna Lallas Rakus, showed grace, dignity and fighting spirit, passing away peacefully in her West Seattle home, on February 14, 2017. Anna was born in Bellingham in 1928 to Greek immigrant parents, Tom and Estero Lallas.

