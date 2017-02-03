Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World - 2/3; CABARET in Pittsburgh, Transgender PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT in Chicago and More! BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature CABARET in Pittsburgh, transgender PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT in Chicago and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.