Rare snow shuts Seattle area schools, cuts power for 100,000
A jogger navigates through a steady snowfall on the Capitol campus in Olympia, Wash., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in advance of a more vigorous system which has spawned a winter storm warning across the region for overnight and into Monday. Snow covers trees at Silver Ridge Elementary School in Silverdale, Wash., on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yes the Patriots won!
|2 hr
|Brushy
|2
|SEAHAWKS KEY DATES FOR THIS OFFSEASON: Seahawks...
|4 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|5 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|20
|Hospitals losing funds to treat undocumented re... (Sep '08)
|14 hr
|Rocky
|7
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|15 hr
|Eric
|5
|Bill on Presidents Desk to cut all money
|15 hr
|Eric
|1
|Boeing is in for suprise
|15 hr
|Eric
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC