Rare snow shuts Seattle area schools, cuts power for 100,000

A jogger navigates through a steady snowfall on the Capitol campus in Olympia, Wash., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in advance of a more vigorous system which has spawned a winter storm warning across the region for overnight and into Monday. Snow covers trees at Silver Ridge Elementary School in Silverdale, Wash., on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.