Proposed rules would require owners t...

Proposed rules would require owners to brace their unreinforced masonry buildings in Seattle

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce

The owner of the Whitworth Apartments on Capitol Hill is planning a seismic retrofit in advance of new city rules that could require retrofits for unreinforced masonry buildings. The Whitworth Apartments at 1619 E. John St. is one of those older brick buildings on Capitol Hill that imbue the neighborhood with historical charm and a sense of place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Victor Lee Davies (Jul '13) 10 hr Jim 6
News Seattle mayor to deliver state-of-the-city addr... Wed Wef12345 2
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Wed Now_What- 8
Cut Federal Funding Tue Planet mars 3
seahawks football: cliff avril undergoes surgery Feb 14 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Hows Tyler Lockett's recovering going: Seahawks... Feb 13 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) Feb 13 Iwannagethigh 436
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for King County was issued at February 17 at 1:58AM PST

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,650 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC