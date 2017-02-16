Proposed rules would require owners to brace their unreinforced masonry buildings in Seattle
The owner of the Whitworth Apartments on Capitol Hill is planning a seismic retrofit in advance of new city rules that could require retrofits for unreinforced masonry buildings. The Whitworth Apartments at 1619 E. John St. is one of those older brick buildings on Capitol Hill that imbue the neighborhood with historical charm and a sense of place.
