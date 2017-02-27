Power outage puts nearly 2100 in the dark; Equipment failure cited; 500 still out
Update 5:45am According to City Light power has been restored to ~1,600 in West Seattle. ~500 remain without power in White Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Sat
|woz75
|1
|Seahawks Draft 2017: Seattle gets two more thir...
|Sat
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Who owns Topix
|Feb 24
|Its The Law
|2
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|Feb 24
|Its The Law
|1
|Seahawks Rumors
|Feb 24
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 23
|Prophet Atlantis
|16
|A forgotten piece of history
|Feb 23
|Bill Phillips
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC