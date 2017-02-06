Power outage and bus delays as snow s...

Power outage and bus delays as snow storm snarls the...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Highline Times

Update 11:31am The power outage that hit the area has been fixed and traffic was easing on some of the main routes through West Seattle were clear enough for traffic but the snow that arrived overnight was continuing. The National Weather Service said an addition 1 to 3 inches of snow is likely to fall through the afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Highline Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yes the Patriots won! 7 hr Brushy 2
SEAHAWKS KEY DATES FOR THIS OFFSEASON: Seahawks... 9 hr SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 9 hr Go Blue Forever 20
News Hospitals losing funds to treat undocumented re... (Sep '08) 19 hr Rocky 7
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? 20 hr Eric 5
Bill on Presidents Desk to cut all money 20 hr Eric 1
Boeing is in for suprise 20 hr Eric 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,031 • Total comments across all topics: 278,626,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC