Positive Parenting: Expert in West Seattle next Tuesday
Parenting is sometimes joyful, sometimes frustrating and some expert advice can help with the latter. Next Tuesday , in collaboration with West Seattle Cooperative Preschools , Parent Map is presenting Dr. Laura Kastner in West Seattle, explaining how to " Tame the Tears: Parenting Positively ."
