One new landmark for The Junction, and one more halfway...

And its across-California neighbor, the Campbell Building - built in two phases a century ago and currently anchored by Cupcake Royale - is halfway on the road there, with the board voting unanimously tonight to approve its landmark nomination. Next step: An April 5th hearing on finalizing landmark status Both hearings were part of the regular meeting of the board, whose members are volunteers, officially appointed by the City Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.