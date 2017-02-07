New tiny house villages
New tiny houses built by the Tulalip Tribes TERO program will be going to the Georgetown site. In partnership with Nickelsville, SHARE, the City of Seattle, and Seattle Mayor Ed Murray's Bridging the Gap Initiative, Low Income Housing Institute will be opening two new sanctioned encampment sites to help alleviate the homelessness problem.
