Meet Your Firefighters: Fire Station tours in West Seattle on Neighbor Day
One week from tomorrow, it's Neighbor Day in Seattle - and the long list of events includes your chance to visit and tour two of West Seattle's fire stations. From 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, February 11th, you're welcome to visit Station 29 in Admiral and Station 37 in Sunrise Heights .
