Looking to mercy and justice to end homelessness in Seattle
Bill Radke speaks with Jeff Lilley, president of the Union Gospel Mission, and Britt Olson, the vicar of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Ballard, about how their faith motivates the work they do with the homeless population in Seattle and how to help the city end the homeless crisis. Black Diamond is a city of 4,000 people southeast of Seattle.
Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|8 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|11
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|9 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|439
|Federal Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt.
|10 hr
|Donna
|2
|Blues
|18 hr
|Kaylee
|8
|Seattle mayor to deliver state-of-the-city addr...
|Wed
|American
|4
|2017 Seahawks Schedule: As of now one of the ea...
|Feb 18
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|A forgotten piece of history
|Feb 18
|Go Blue Forever
|1
