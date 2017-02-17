Last-Minute Plans: 79 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Feb 17-19, 2017
We may all have gotten acquainted with David Duchovny as the lean-faced nerd rooting out government cover-ups in The X-Files , but he's also contributed to the world of literature with his second novel, Bucky F*cking Dent , which he'll discuss with novelist Jess Walter at Town Hall on Sunday. Good news: It's finally the weekend, the weather is warming up, and there are plenty of events this weekend to help you go out and take advantage of both of these factors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A forgotten piece of history
|56 min
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|4 hr
|Ber212
|437
|Victor Lee Davies (Jul '13)
|Thu
|Jim
|6
|Seattle mayor to deliver state-of-the-city addr...
|Feb 15
|Wef12345
|2
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 15
|Now_What-
|8
|Cut Federal Funding
|Feb 14
|Planet mars
|3
|seahawks football: cliff avril undergoes surgery
|Feb 14
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC