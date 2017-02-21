LabCorp buying Spokane-based PAML - T...

LabCorp buying Spokane-based PAML - Thu, 23 Feb 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The widely anticipated sale of Spokane-based PAML to industry giant LabCorp was made official Thursday when the companies announced the deal in a news release . Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who owns Topix 10 hr Its The Law 2
500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End 10 hr Its The Law 1
Seahawks Rumors 12 hr SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Thu Prophet Atlantis 16
News A forgotten piece of history Thu Bill Phillips 2
News Seattle mayor to deliver state-of-the-city addr... Thu Bill Phillips 6
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) Thu Susan 440
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,073 • Total comments across all topics: 279,123,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC