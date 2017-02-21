LabCorp buying Spokane-based PAML - Thu, 23 Feb 2017 PST
The widely anticipated sale of Spokane-based PAML to industry giant LabCorp was made official Thursday when the companies announced the deal in a news release . Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
